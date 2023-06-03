Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Hits $5.43 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $78,130.02 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.4719345 USD and is up 24.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $370,098.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

