BitShares Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.80 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. BitShares has a market cap of $30.85 million and $28.80 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,999,431 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

