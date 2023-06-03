BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.