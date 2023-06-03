Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

