BNB Market Cap Tops $47.82 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion and approximately $274.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $306.82 or 0.01129739 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,856,053 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,856,148.44098377. The last known price of BNB is 306.18009585 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1443 active market(s) with $345,706,094.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
