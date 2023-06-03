Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,500 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. 2,126,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,744. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

