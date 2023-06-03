Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $755,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 14,275,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

