Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 382,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after buying an additional 273,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 25,673,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,761,367. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

