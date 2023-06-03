Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,331 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 859,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,632,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 957,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,542. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

