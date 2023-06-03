Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $850.00 at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $812.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,983,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

