Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $164.56

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

