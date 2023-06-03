Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

