Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

