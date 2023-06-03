Capco Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 11.6% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $40,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $91,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.22. 1,652,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

