Capco Asset Management LLC Purchases 320,603 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,603 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 7.8% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 19,218,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,876,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.