CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at CapStar Financial

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,375 shares of company stock worth $229,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR opened at $12.81 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

