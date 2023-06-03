Cardano Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.23 billion and approximately $119.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.43 or 0.07003295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,842,779,603 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,137,567 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

