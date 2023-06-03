ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 18,959,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Earnings History for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.