ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 18,959,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

