ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ChargePoint Trading Down 7.0 %
NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 18,959,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.