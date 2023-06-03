ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChargePoint Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 18,959,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.