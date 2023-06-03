ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.
ChargePoint Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 18,959,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,587. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
