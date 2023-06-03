Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.63.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

