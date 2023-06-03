Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 45,829 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,829 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,855 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 156,564 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

