Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,327 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

