Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lowered by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 969,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,213,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 146,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,155,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,266. The company has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.