Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Position Trimmed by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper makes up 6.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 2.16% of Clearwater Paper worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,672,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 5.4 %

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,313 shares of company stock valued at $367,433 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.