Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $47.31. 31,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,046. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

