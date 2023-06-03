Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,378. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

