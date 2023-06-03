Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.06. 5,284,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

