Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 233,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,334. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.