Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,197. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

