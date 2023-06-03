Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.59 ($10.31) and traded as high as €9.74 ($10.47). Commerzbank shares last traded at €9.40 ($10.11), with a volume of 10,852,554 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.16) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

