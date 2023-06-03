Comparing Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles Schwab and WisdomTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $20.76 billion 4.63 $7.18 billion $3.66 14.86 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.47 $50.68 million $0.45 15.58

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Charles Schwab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 34.82% 27.83% 1.39% WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Dividends

This table compares Charles Schwab and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Charles Schwab pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charles Schwab and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 2 2 12 0 2.63 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Charles Schwab presently has a consensus target price of $68.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Risk and Volatility

Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats WisdomTree on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.