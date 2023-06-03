Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Reaches $9.47 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $270.71 million and $9.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $35.38 or 0.00130798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,788 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,647,980.06093263 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.60425862 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $10,230,852.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

