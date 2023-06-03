Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

