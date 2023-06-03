Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,825 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of McKesson worth $93,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4,416.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in McKesson by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $387,675.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,563 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

