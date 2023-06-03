Credit Suisse AG Acquires 237,719 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Edison International worth $81,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

