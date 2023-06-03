Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Republic Services worth $115,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

