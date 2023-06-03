Credit Suisse AG Has $104.32 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160,369 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $104,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

NSC stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.