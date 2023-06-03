Credit Suisse AG Has $107.84 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.45% of Equifax worth $107,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,851,000 after acquiring an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.88.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

