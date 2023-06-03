Credit Suisse AG Has $77.10 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.90% of Wolfspeed worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,325,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wolfspeed by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $21,565,000.

WOLF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

