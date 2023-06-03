Credit Suisse AG Has $86.35 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $86,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

