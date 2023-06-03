Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $81,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,271,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 272,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

