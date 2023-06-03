Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $81,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

