Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 77,796 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $89,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

