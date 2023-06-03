Credit Suisse AG Sells 353,209 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $92,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,897 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

