Credit Suisse AG Sells 98,602 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AON were worth $100,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

