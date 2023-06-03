CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.49) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

