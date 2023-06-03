Critical Analysis: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16% Sunworks -15.65% -40.44% -23.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -6.80 Sunworks $161.93 million 0.36 -$28.21 million ($0.77) -2.05

This table compares QuantumScape and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuantumScape and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sunworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.16%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.