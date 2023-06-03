Critical Comparison: BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 22.38% -179.03% 13.88% Patria Investments 33.85% 30.00% 15.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $417.20 million 2.24 $100.60 million $2.09 10.81 Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.20 $92.96 million $0.63 24.24

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. BrightSphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patria Investments beats BrightSphere Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

