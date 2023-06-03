Crypterium (CRPT) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $562,896.03 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,383,752 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

