D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of D.R. Horton worth $575,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

NYSE DHI opened at $112.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

